The new range comprises the C-10 and C-100, with the C-10 bearing something of a resemblance to the Pro-Ject Debut. It features a low vibration synchronous motor and shock absorbent feet to help reduce vibration and provide “superb sound quality”.

It's a belt-drive deck with a manul switch between 33 1/3 and 45 rpm records. The adjustable aluminium tonearm comes fitted with an Ortofon OM5e cartridge, while the plinth is made from wood and is available in either natural or mahogany veneers. The Crosley C-10 is “coming soon” for $400.

The C-100 meanwhile has a Technics influence and features an S-shaped tone arm with adjustable counterweight, adjustable strobe pitch control and built-in phono preamp. It also uses a belt drive mechanism but has an automatic speed control between 33 1/3, 45 and 78 rpm records. The C-100 is available now in a silver finish for $200.

Speaking to The Vinyl Factory, Crosley said the new turntables aim to be a step-up in quality compared to the all-in-one offerings beloved of Urban Outfitters: "“We wanted to step up our game for those who want to upgrade from one of our entry-level models like the Cruiser or Keepsake.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who bought Crosley as their first turntable when they were first getting into vinyl. Fast forward a couple years, they are ready for something better – better build, better components, better sound. We wanted to create models that offered a better listening experience than any of our previous models, but didn’t break the bank so the awesome world of vinyl is accessible to many more budding vinyl enthusiasts."

Look out for our review of the Crosley Cruiser coming soon...

[via: The Vinyl Factory]