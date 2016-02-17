The Evolution 100CD has seven digital inputs including Bluetooth, allowing you to connect various sources, from a computer to a smartphone.

It supports hi-res audio, has two digital outputs and comes with a Class 2 asynchronous USB receiver. It also has an “advanced high-performance” headphone output amp, which is based on the company’s OBH-21 mk2 headphone amplifier.

Creek Audio says the new DAC offers “incomparable quality audio output via balanced or unbalanced sockets”.

Further information is thin on the ground right now, but we’ll be visiting Creek’s room at the show to get all the details. The DAC will be on show alongside the Epos K5 speakers, which were launched at last year's show.

