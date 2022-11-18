Quick! Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are at lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are one of the best true wireless earbuds around, but being a flagship pair of headphones, they don't normally come cheap.

Thankfully, they're now on a big Black Friday sale, with a huge £91 discount bringing the price down to £159 (opens in new tab). That's the lowest ever price we've seen for them!

Sony XM4 wireless earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is one of the best in the business. Five Stars

The WF-1000XM4 succeeded the WF-1000XM3, and they are an improvement in every way, with better noise cancelling, added water resistance and superior sound quality. They even throw some new features into the mix.

There's wireless charging, for one thing, which is a step up from their predecessors. Their battery life is also an improvement on the XM3 (eight hours from the buds, plus 16 from the carry case), as is the IPX4 water resistance (able to withstand "splashing from any angle"). New ear tips provide a more secure fit while being more comfortable, and the Speak to Chat feature lets you talk to someone while still wearing the earbuds – just start chatting, and it kicks in automatically.

A new processor makes for better noise cancellation while also improving sound quality. Songs sound audibly better – bass clarity is stunning, and the sense of rhythmic precision lets the headphones switch pace effortlessly.

So, a real step up from the XM3 in almost every regard. We not only gave the new XM4 earbuds five stars when we reviewed them, but they also recently won best wireless earbuds between £100 - £200 at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 – that's their second win in a row. Praise doesn't come much higher.

