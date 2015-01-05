It features a new design, high-res audio support, upsampling of all sources to 24-bit/384kHz, AirPlay, UPnP streaming and more.

The new, all-metal chassis incorporates a 4.3in colour screen and can be controlled by new Cambridge Connect apps for Android and iOS devices.

Connect to your home network for UPnP streaming or wirelessly stream using AirPlay from Apple smartphones and tablets, and iTunes. Bluetooth is an optional extra via a dongle.

Three USB inputs can connect to HDDs or USB sticks, while two optical, two coaxial and an asynchronous USB input make this a well-connected machine. Analogue and digital output offerings are thorough.

Popular codecs are supported right up to 24-bit/192kHz (and can be streamed over wi-fi), while Spotify Connect, iPlayer Radio and internet radio are all built-in to the 851N.

Twin Analog Devices AD1955 DACs run in 'dual differential' mode processing left and right channels separately, while high-grade components and digital signal processing ensure the purest signal path.

The Cambridge Audio Azur 851N flagship network music player is due to hit the shelves in Q1 2015.

