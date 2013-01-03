Launched at CES 2013 next week in Las Vegas is the Sound Cylinder, a new Bluetooth speaker for tablets and other portable devices from Definitive Technology.

The $199 tubular speaker, powered by a rechargeable battery said to be good for 10 hours' use, combines Bluetooth reception with a clip-on design, enabling it to be used either attached to tablets and laptops or remotely.

There's also an analogue audio input for non-Bluetooth devices, and the Sound Cylinder has a built-in kickstand (below) allowing it to support attached tablets.

The company says the new model draws on its expertise in high-performance home speakers: it has a built-in side-firing subwoofer as well as stereo drivers, and uses Sound Array image enhancement to create a more expansive soundstage.

The perforated aluminium grilles are custom-made for the Sound Cylinder, while the components of the kickstand and the clamp used to attach the speaker to a tablet are injection-moulded in magnesium.

DefTech president Kevin Duffy says that 'Headphones are fine but they're not always practical, especially when you want to share an audio experience with others. Sound Cylinder answers the need for convenient high quality audio on the move.'

Definitive Technology products are distributed in the UK by Pulse Marketing.

