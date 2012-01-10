We've managed to uncover more details of Sony’s 2012 TV range, with new top-of-the-range HX and affordable EX models in the pipeline.
Highlights include a new floating design, 3D compatability, quicker refresh rates and improved video processing, especially where 3D performance is concerned.
Sony’s also announced some interesting-looking new lightweight, titanium, active 3D glasses (TDG-BR750). Two pairs come free with the HX screens while individual pairs will set you back £100. The breakdown of new models is as follows:
KDL-HX853
Available in 40 (£1200), 46 (£1450), and 55in (£1800) screen sizes
Due May
3D 1080p Full HD
X-Reality PRO video processing
Motionflow XR800Hz
Dynamic Edge LED and Local Dimming
4x high-speed 3D panel
integrated wi-fi
Monolith design
Slimline Bunchin stand
KDL-HX753
Available in 32 (£700), 40 (£900), 46 (£1200), 55in (£1550) screen sizes
Due April
3D 1080p Full HD
X-Reality video processing
Motionflow XR400Hz
Dynamic Edge LED and Frame Dimming
3D 1080p Full HD
‘Easel’ stand
KDL-EX653
Available in 32 (£550), 40 (£700) and 46in (£950) screen sizes
Due April
X-Reality video processing
MotionflowXR100Hz
Full HD 1080p
‘Easel’ stand
KDL-EX553
Available in 22 (£350) and 26in (£425)
HD Ready
X-reality video processing
‘Easel’ stand
wifi
We’ll be updating UK pricing and specification as we get further information.
