Can Technics' SL-G700M2 build on five-star success as a does-it-all digital source?

Technics has announced what looks to be a formidable follow-up to its five-star SL-G700 network/SACD player.

The fittingly named SL-G700M2 possesses all the features that made the original such a Swiss-army knife of a digital source, including a SACD player that supports CD, SACD and MQA discs and is complete with a dedicated "Pure Disc Playback" mode for enhanced performance. It also retains support for AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast streaming platforms, keeps the convenience of Bluetooth, and again compliments full MQA decoding with playback of WAV/AIFF files up to 32-bit/384 kHz, FLAC/ALAC files up to 24-bit/384 kHz, and DSD files up to 11.2 MHz.

This time, however, the G700 expands on its digital coaxial and optical inputs with a USB-B connection for hooking up a network audio server or computer/laptop.

The biggest upgrade can supposedly be found in the sound department, though. Technics says the SL-G700M2 “builds on its predecessor with a host of performance and sound improvements”.

(Image credit: Technics)

At the centre of this upgraded performance is enhanced signal processing technology courtesy of an all-new DAC. The DAC design is based on the dual ESS ES9026PRO chip, which independently transmits the left and right channels of a signal to limit interference and produce a cleaner sound. New processing technology has been implemented to minimise phase deviations that are inherent in the conversion process, while the post-conversion filter circuit uses an amplifier circuit with a unique discrete configuration instead of a typical operational amp for a higher signal-to-noise ratio.

The G700M2’s power supply now has three methods of suppressing noise, too. The first is achieved by increasing the switching frequency of the supply to 300kHz (previously used for the analogue circuits of the flagship Technics SU-R1000 integrated amp). The second ensures the power supply provides stable power with low noise even at high levels through a new low-noise regulator and fine-tuned circuitry. Finally, a newly developed active noise cancellation technology works to remove unwanted noise by applying an inverse phase current to the detected noise.

Similar attention has been paid to the physical layout of the chassis to reduce noise and interference. The power supply, digital interface, analogue circuitry and disc drive sections are all independent of one another inside, and the disc drive has a three-layer construction with vibration-damping qualities. The tray, too, is made of die-cast aluminium.

The Technics SL-G700M2 will be available from next month, priced £2899 / $3500 (approx AU$5400).

