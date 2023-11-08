Cambridge Audio Evo 75's price is slashed even further in this amazing early Black Friday deal

The fantastic Cambridge Audio Evo 75 streaming system saw its first big discount during this Summer's Amazon Prime Day event, but now that deal price has plummeted even further during the early Black Friday sales currently underway – leading to a massive £500 saving on the original launch price.

The Cambridge Audio Evo 75 won us over with its good looks ever since it landed in our listening rooms in 2021, impressing us even more with great sound and even greater versatility to get a five-star review. We originally tested it at £1799, and that Prime Day sale dropped that down to £1499 in July 2023, but this new November sale price marks the price even further down to £1299 at various retailers, including Richer Sounds, Amazon and Cambridge Audio's website. This amazing deal price means you'll be making a huge £500 saving off the original retail price (or a £200 saving since July's price drop).

Whichever way you look at it, that's a very tempting deal for what's an enjoyable and feature-rich product that packs in convenience, streaming smarts and superb sound quality into one nicely designed box that you just need to add a pair of (good) speakers to.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

At the heart of the Evo 75 lies Cambridge Audio's bespoke StreamMagic platform, which opens up a portal to all the popular streaming services (and updates) using the accompanying app. AirPlay 2, Chromecast and aptX HD Bluetooth are also on board, as is DLNA compatibility so you can stream hi-res files from your digital music library stored on a connected laptop, NAS or music server.

While not as fully furnished (or as powerful) as the bigger brother Evo 150 (which packs in an MM phono stage, balanced XLR and a second pair of speaker terminals for £1999), the Evo 75 still offers ample analogue and digital connections to plug in a CD player or a turntable with a phono stage already built in, like the Rega Planar 1 Plus. You can give your TV sound an almighty boost thanks to the optical and HDMI ARC inputs, too.

The large full-colour display and swappable wooden side panels show off Evo 75's classy mix of modern and timeless retro aesthetic – you can choose whichever matches your interior design style. The unit is smooth to use, especially with the large control dial on the front panel or the included remote. Meanwhile, the 75W per channel of Class D amplification delivers plenty of wallop alongside dynamic prowess, punctual rhythms and insightful detail resolution. It goes loud when needed, but also performs well enough at low volume when watching telly late at night.

We said in our review: "There are now many streaming hi-fi products that sound great, look superb or are pleasant to use, but not many manage to nail all three as convincingly as the Cambridge Audio Evo 75." Marrying ultimate convenience with great performance is no mean feat, and this unit is worth serious consideration at this further discounted price.

