Buy one Samsung TV, get another TV for free with this incredible deal

Samsung's 2024 TV range isn't even available in the UK yet, but customers in the States are already getting a potential 'deal of the year' contender if they purchase one of Samsung's latest OLED, 4K Neo QLED, 8K Neo QLED or Frame TVs.

Samsung and Amazon are running the aptly named "the early bird gets an extra TV" promotion, which will net you a free 65-inch UN65TU690T Crystal UHD smart TV. Now, this TV isn't the latest or greatest on the market, with a usual RRP of about $450 in the States, but as a free additional TV for a spare room, it should more than suffice.

2024 Samsung TV + 65TU690T 65-inch UHD TV at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/b?tag=georiot-us-default-20&node=120387858011&pf_rd_r=T7NW153B9TZ1X6KKBSX0&pf_rd_t=Events&pf_rd_i=deals&pf_rd_p=2c03f004-e5df-4113-b2c9-145f7add211d&pf_rd_s=slot-14&ref=dlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1d&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"">Amazon (save $448)

Pre-order a Samsung Neo QLED, OLED or Frame TV on Amazon US and get a free Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD TV. It's not the latest or most high-end TV, but buy one get one free offers on TVs like this aren't seen very often.

You don't need a voucher code, just visit Amazon's pre-order page and ensure you've got the "TV w/Free 65TU690T TV" box checked. You'll be able to claim this TV with any of the following models:

QN900D 8K Neo QLED: 65-, 75-, 85-inch

65-, 75-, 85-inch QN800D 8K Neo QLED: 65-, 75-, 85-inch

65-, 75-, 85-inch QN90D 4K Neo QLED: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inch

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inch QN85D 4K Neo QLED: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch S95D OLED: 55-, 65-, 75-inch

55-, 65-, 75-inch S90D OLED: 55-, 65-inch

55-, 65-inch LS03D The Frame: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch

Each TV features the same $447.99 saving, which accounts for the price of the free 65-inch Crystal UHD TV. This offer is also set to expire on the 11th of April, so time is of the essence if you want to claim two TVs for the price of one. Unfortunately, this appears to be a US-exclusive deal, but we're keeping our eyes peeled for a UK-equivalent offer when pre-orders go live here.

