Bumper Amazon PS5 restock going live tomorrow – but you'll need to be quick

New PS5 stock is set to land at Amazon tomorrow – but you'll need to act fast if you want to strike PS5 restock gold.

Tech giant Amazon doesn't give advance warning, but PS5StockAlert claims the world's largest online retailer will go live with a "bumper" cache of PlayStation 5 consoles from 8am GMT on 15th December.

Before you hit the 'buy' button, you'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime (here's a 30-day free Prime trial).

What Hi-Fi? has also learned that Amazon is giving "£5 promotional credit" to some Prime members who can't find a PS5 deal this Christmas. Amazon is calling it a "good will gesture" and a "token of apology", apparently.

Serious about getting PS5 stock? Add the console to your basket before the big drop...

Sony PlayStation 5 console: View stock at Amazon Sony PlayStation 5 console: View stock at Amazon

The PS5 is here and it offers next-gen gaming, 3D audio and an innovative DualSense controller that helps immerse you in the action. The standard PS5 plays 4K Blu-ray discs but there's also the option of the cheaper (disc-less) PS5 Digital Edition.

There is no 'secret' to bagging a PS5 console. But Prime members should sling the PS5 on their Amazon wish list (just hit 'Add to List' on the right-hand side of Amazon's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages).

"Once the item is back in stock you will receive an email confirmation," a customer service rep told us. "Please do not worry! As you are [a] Prime customer, you will get the chance to order it first when the item gets back in stock."

Tomorrow's Amazon drop comes hot on the heels of a string of PlayStation 5 drops from Game, Currys PlayStation Direct and EE.

Earlier today, Sony released some huge PS5 news: it's releasing new DualSense Wireless controller colours next month, followed by PS5 console faceplates in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

MORE:

Get the inside track on PS5 stock

Level up your Christmas with the best gaming TVs

Save big with today's best PS5 deals