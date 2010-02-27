Called the UnitiServe, it's a prototype music server in a UnitiQute-sized box. Inside the box is a 1.5TB hard drive to which you can rip CDs in full resolution, as well as store and play 24-bit/96kHz .wav files. A single CD takes about 6-7 minutes to copy.

It uses similar software to Naim's £4500 HDX system, and can be controlled from any web browser, via a laptop or an iPhone app.

You can browse music stored on the UnitiServe by album, artist, playlist or genre and content can also be transferred to a network attached storage device (NAS).

There's no price for the UnitiServe yet, but Naim expects it to be on sale by June/July this year.

And if you want to hear the UnitiQute in action, it's being demonstrated in the Naim rooms here at the show (502, 506, 509).

