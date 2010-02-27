Castle has today confirmed UK prices for its new Knight range of speakers.

There are five models in the range, available in a wide choice of real-wood veneer finishes: black oak, natural oak, antique oak, maple, cherry, rosweood, walnut and mahogany. Prices are as follows:

Knight 1 standmounter: £300

Knight 2 standmounter: £400

Knight 3 floorstander: £600

Knight 4 floorstander: £800

Knight 5 floorstander: £1000

We'll be bringing you a review of the Castle Knights as soon as we get hold of a pair.

Published 16.02.10

Castle speakers will be returning to the UK at this year's Bristol Show, after an absence of several years.

Now owned by IAG Group, maker of brands including Quad, Mission, Wharfedale and Audiolab, the brand had a loyal following in the UK for many years.

We first brought news of the brand's return in January (see original News story), and now it's been confirmed that the new Knight series will make its public debut at the show.

There will be two standmount models and a choice of three floorstanders. Prices to be confirmed, but expected to be sub-£1000.

Castle claims the new speakers are manufactured to "furniture-grade standards with the finest materials and woods". Their real-wood veneers are sourced from sustainable timbers.

The Knight range is said to offer Castle's "famously rich and smooth performance but, for the first time, a new standard in build quality and value".

You'll be able to see and hear the Castle Knights in the Brussels room at the Marriott Hotel, Bristol over the weekend of February 26th-28th.

For full details on the Bristol Show, see our special blog.

