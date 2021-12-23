Bowers & Wilkins has made a sound system for a laser projector

Bowers & Wilkins has partnered with Formovie to develop an ultra-short-throw laser projector with an integrated sound system.

The Foremovie T1 TriColor projector is the first collaboration between the British audio brand and Chinese laser projection specialist. This is Bowers' latest partnership and product integration, following its successful development of speaker systems for Philips's flagship TVs.

The T1 projector is a well-spec'd all-in-one unit that supports 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ and boasts a 2800 ANSI light output, a native contrast ratio of 3000:1 and audio decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS HD.

The ultra-short-throw projector market is picking up steam of late, to conveniently offer consumers big screens in small spaces. And the T1's ratio of 0.23:1 means it can beam an image up to 100 inches from just 20cm from a wall.

Inside its compact chassis (540 x 330 x 107mm) is also Bowers' stereo sound system, which features twin forward-firing 7cm low- and mid-frequency drivers and a pair of 2cm titanium tweeters, all mounted in an enclosure located at the outer edges of the front baffle for wide dispersion. The two mid/bass drivers are ported to each side of the projector for bringing some brunt to the audio presentation, too.

The Formovie T1 is initially only available in mainland China, so we can only hope it appears in other parts of the world in the future.

