Bose’s outstanding QC Ultra Earbuds are the lowest we've seen this year– save almost £50!

We're sure many of you have been keeping an eye on Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to catch a price drop. If that sounds like you, now is the time to pounce because these five-star wireless earbuds are enjoying a major discount, dropping to what appears to be the lowest price we've seen so far in 2024.

At just £256 at Amazon, the five-star Ultra Earbuds are around 15% off their usual £300 asking price, a great deal considering that the QC Ultra Earbuds have only been around for roughly half a year and, more importantly, are a five-star pair of performers.

Even at full price, the Ultra Earbuds justify their price tag, offering that coveted Bose's peerless noise cancelling abilities alongside an impressively rich and satisfying sonic profile. Add a £44 discount into the mix, and you've got a seriously tempting offer on your hands...

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £256 at Amazon (save £44)

Bose set the bar when it comes to noise-cancelling tech and with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they've done it again. We're not yet completely sold on the Immersive Audio modes, but with class-leading ANC and all-around sonic improvements, these classy buds are well worth the money. Lowest price on white colourway.

Five stars

In the world of premium wireless earbuds, you have two main choices: the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 or the exceptional, five-star Bose QC Ultra Earbuds. The Bose buds look pretty similar to the outgoing (and former Award-winning) QuietComfort Earbuds II, with a suitably premium and comfortable design that remains comfortable and secure for long periods of in-ear listening.

Sonically, the tonal characteristics and musicality will be familiar to anyone who’s used the QC Earbuds II, only this time the Ultra Earbuds give a bit of added punch and spark. While the Sony WF-1000XM5 are perhaps more insightful, there’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness with the Bose, offering plenty of dynamism and bass weight to give your tunes a real kick.

The noise-cancelling abilities are top of the league, typical of a flagship Bose product. The buds are capable of dramatically reducing environmental noise, making them great for commuting, travelling and blocking out the outside world. Better still, Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time the buds are placed in your ears for a more attuned, bespoke performance.

If you want the latest and greatest earbuds Bose has to offer, the QC Ultra Earbuds won't disappoint in the slightest. With this five-star Amazon deal, you're undoubtedly onto a winner.

