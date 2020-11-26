Black Friday Bluetooth speaker flash deal! Save 66% on 5-star UE Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears is behind some of the best-value Bluetooth speakers on the planet, so when we spy a Black Friday deal on one, we tell you. Right now, it's just £30 at Amazon – a whopping 66 per cent off. The catch? You can only snap up this today, so if your mind's made up, simply click on the pictured box below and you're all set.

We awarded the original Ultimate Ears Wonderboom our highest accolade of five stars at its original price of £89, and now this "great sounding" Bluetooth speaker has been slashed in price as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales frenzy.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Black Friday £30 flash deal

UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £30 (save £58) on Amazon

Durable and fully waterproof – it even floats – this nifty little portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker, and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. And the black version is just £30 for a whole day! Run! View Deal

Ultimate Ears is a class-leader in the portable Bluetooth speaker market and this original Wonderboom is still very much a model to beat. While it has been superseded by the newer Wonderboom 2, it's still an ideal companion (or perhaps a gift for the al-fresco music-lover in your life?) especially at this incredibly low price.

Our advice? It's silly money for one of the most trusted names in affordable, fun, portable audio.

