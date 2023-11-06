Better than Black Friday? The 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV just hit its lowest-ever price

While Black Friday is officially on 24th November, many retailers have already started their Black Friday sales and there are some cracking deals to be had.

Right at the top of that list is this deal on the massively popular, double What Hi-Fi? Award-winning 42-inch LG C3, which is down to its lowest-ever price of just £949 at John Lewis.

That super-low price is thanks to an extra £50 discount that appeared this weekend, and it represents a total discount of £550 (or 36%) on the original launch price of £1499. Considering this is a new, 2023 TV, that's a big deal.

LG C3 42-inch 2023 OLED TV £1499 £949 at John Lewis (save £500)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat but, hopefully, this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. Read our full LG OLED42C3 review.

As the popular C2 reaches the end of its life cycle and production begins to cease, the kinds of savings and price reductions we saw for the TV are now starting to trickle over to the newer C3, which is great news.

The C3 is a slight improvement on the C2's winning formula. It features four HDMI 2.1 sockets rated to the full bandwidth of 48Gbps. One socket supports eARC/ARC while all four sockets can handle 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals output by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There are many models of TV that can handle these gaming features, however, most only do so via two sockets, rather than all four available.

The LG C3 features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, to name a few, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy their favourite movies or games at a high quality.

The C3, like other LG TVs available, offers Dolby Vision gaming right up to 4K/120Hz. There’s also an HGiG mode that makes it easier to achieve a better HDR tone mapping experience in modern games.

This model also has a new and improved processor over the former C2 – the Alpha 9 Gen 6. Some of the key improvements made from the older chip includes AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without sacrificing any intentional film grain.

It also adds OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones).

As a final set of perks, the new chipset adds Object Enhancer, which sharpens elements in the foreground for extra image depth, and HDR Expression Enhancer, which applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements for extra three-dimensionality.

