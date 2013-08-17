This week on Whathifi.com we heard rumours about the iPhone 5S and a potential budget version of the smartphone. We also reported on Pure's continued expansion into the wireless hi-fi sector with three new Jongo speakers, as well as BT and Virgin Media agreeing a deal regarding BT Sports.

Reviews this week included the Naim upgrade on the UnitiQute, another new Sony television and the ingenious Now TV Box.

NEWS

Apple set to launch new iPhone

The rumour mill spluttered in to life this week with speculation suggesting that Apple will be announcing the iPhone 5S and a budget iPhone version at an event in September.

Reports suggest Apple will be looking to upgrade the existing iPhone 5 instead of conducting a complete overhaul. A budget version of the popular smartphone has been mooted too, with the rumours suggesting that Apple is looking to keep pace with Samsung's diverse price points.

We'll find out if the rumours are true on September 10th, as that's the day the Apple iPhone event is scheduled to take place.

Pure expands Jongo family with T2, T4 and T6 wireless speakers

This week Pure announced that they will be expanding its Jongo line with three new wireless speakers, the T2, T4 and T6, making it five products in the range along with the Jongo S3 and A2.

This move also sees the company announce a new tier in its music-based Pure Connect service. Pure Connect Violet will enable users to access their music by downloading from the cloud to mobile devices, allowing users to play their music offline.

The T2 and T6 will go on sale imminently while the T4 will see a release date some time in September.

BT Sport arrives on Virgin Media

BT Sport is now available on Virgin Media. After a few months of negotiations, customers who subscribe to Virgin's XL TV package will be able to receive ESPN, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 2 at no extra cost.

BT Sport will also be available on Virgin TV Anywhere, the company's app for smartphones and tablets. All in time for the start of the new Premier League season. Result.

REVIEWS

Naim UnitiQute 2

The Naim UnitiQute 2 follows in the footsteps of the original UnitiQute, a well regarded sytem here and our Product of the Year in 2010. The UnitiQute 2 had some way to go to better the original, did it manage it? Read our full Naim UnitiQute 2 review

Now TV Box

Not the Sky Now TV Box but the Now TV Box powered by Sky. It's a slight, but crucial difference. It does more than just offer Sky channels and that's what makes this box a bit of a wonder. And all for the princely sum of £10... Read our full Now TV Box review.

Sony KDL-46W905A

We have looked at quite a few 2013 TVs and Sony's efforts so far have been sets that we've liked rather than loved. Much like Sony's other televsions, the 46W905A had Sony's attention to detail and lovely looks, but did it have enough to push it into five-star territory? Read our full Sony KDL-46W905A review

by Kobina Monney

