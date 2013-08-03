This week on whathifi.com we took a look at the new Sky Sports studios and heard what the broadcaster has planned for 3D and 4K, plus we reported on news of O2's incoming 4G network and plans for a new format of optical storage disc that's big enough for 4K content.

Reviews tumbled out of the test rooms, with Tivoli's Model 10+ getting an airing, as well as Sennheiser's premium portable headphones. For anyone looking for a TV in the 32in range, we have you covered with a review of Sony's latest.

And don't forget, the September issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision goes on sale this week, available online, on tablet devices and in store. Packed with the latest news and reviews, we have features on soundbars, Blu-ray players and desktop speakers for your perusal.

NEWS

Sky reaffirm commitment to 3D coverage

This week at an event held at Sky Sports new studios, members of the Sky Sports production team reaffirmed the channel's commitment to providing 3D coverage for its viewers.

Speaking to whathifi.com Steve Smith, director of Sky Sports Production said that the production team were "only at the beginning of really working with 3D technology, pushing the boundaries of what it does and what it delivers."

News on 4K TV was less forthcoming, with the sports channel tight-lipped on a timeline for it. There was more news from the event though, Sky revealing this season would see Sky Match Choice on iPad for the first time.

O2 4G network

This week brought news of O2's fast approaching release date for its 4G LTE network.

Arriving on the 29th of August, the superfast mobile network will initially be available in Bradford, Leeds and London with another ten cities to be added later in the year.

However, there is a caveat for iPhone users with the likelihood that the iPhone 5 will not be compatible with the frequency used by O2 for the service.

Sony and Panasonic working on next gen optical discs

Sony and Panasonic have announced that work has started on the development of a next generation, high-capacity optical disc.

Long been mooted, the new disc will provide 300GB of space, six times that of Blu-ray discs. However, with the rise of digital streaming in recent years, the new disc may not reach consumers. Sony and Panasonic stated that optical disc is being developed with professional use in mind, specifically long-term digital storage. But we wouldn't be too surprised if that changed...

More news:

NOW TV deal offers six months of Sky Movies

Smartphone and tablets drive TV viewing

McIntosh Labs introduces the MA5200 stereo amplifier

Kaleidoscape Store launches in UK along with new cinema system

Loewe Reference ID TVs get custom designs

REVIEWS

Tivoli Model 10+

The Tivoli featured as one of the portable DAB radios we tested in our new issue, and we found much to like about it. For a DAB radio it has stylish looks, a decent feature count and and can be upgraded into a stereo sound unit (above) to boot. For more reasons on why you should consider it, read our full Tivoli Model 10+ review

Sennheiser IE 800

Have £600 to drop on a pair of portable headphones? Then the Sennheiser IE 800 should be on your shortlist. We gave the Sennheisers a listen and despite our misgivings over the price, we very much liked what we heard. Read our full Sennheiser IE 800 review

Sony KDL-32W653A

We've liked what we've seen from Sony's TV lineup this year and we can add this set to the list. For those looking for a slighter, smaller version of the room-filling behemoths we've tested in the first-half of this year, the Sony KDL-32W653A has the good looks and picture quality we'd expect from a Sony. But it's up against tough competition in this area of the market. Will it prevail to be best in class? Read our full Sony KDL-32W653A review.

More reviews:

Pioneer PD-50

MORE: Best smartphones 2013

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+