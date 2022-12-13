Best Boxing Day TV deals 2022: huge savings on 4K, OLED, QLED and LCD TVs

If you're in the market for a new TV, now is a great time to buy. Black Friday may now have passed, but deals are still rife throughout December as retailers aim to encourage more last-minute Christmas shopping and prepare for the Boxing Day sales.

So whether it's a super-slim 4K OLED TV or a more compact and more affordable LCD, there's a good chance there will be a TV here for you at an amazing price at some point this month. Deals are ramping up at a number of consumer electronics retailers (which you can head straight to below), so if you are looking to upgrade your TV at some point this point, you should be able to take advantage of a price cut somewhere. Hopefully, our expert pick of the best Boxing Day TV deals on this page will help.

The best TV deals are on various sizes of the multi-award-winning LG C2 OLED TV, which can be picked up from AU$1880 for the 42-inch (opens in new tab), though there are options for bigger, more affordable LCD TVs too.

You can rest assured we'll be keeping a close eye on prices over the Christmas break, and that the deals you see below are the best deals available anywhere right now...

Best Boxing Day TV deals 2022

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 42-inch TV AU$2295 AU$1880 at Appliance Central (save AU$415) (opens in new tab)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for a few months but has already had a generous discount. It's slightly less bright than the 55-inch-plus C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs.

(opens in new tab) Sony A75K 50-inch LCD TV AU$1095 AU$995 at Amazon (save AU$100) (opens in new tab)

With this 2022 Sony LCD TV, the Google TV operating system comes as standard, with all the apps that entails, including Apple TV, Disney Plus and Netflix. Built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant voice helper also come as part of the package.

(opens in new tab) TCL 4K Google 50-inch QLED TV AU$995 AU$795 at The Good Guys (save AU$200) (opens in new tab)

Offering what TCL does best (premium tech for less-than-premium money), this 50-inch TV combines a QLED panel with the excellent Google smart operating system, and throws in support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ as well as HDMI 2.1 connections. There is a lot of promise here.

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV AU$2795 AU$1985 on Amazon (save AU$8100) (opens in new tab)

Sony's excellent 2021 A80J OLED TV is available at a tempting price in its inevitably last months of shelf life. Our favourite 55-inch TV of 2021, it offers incredible 4K picture quality and, thanks to Sony's Cognitive PRocessor XR chipset, excels at upscaling lower-resolution content.

(opens in new tab) Kogan 9 Series Android 58-inch LCD TV AU$799 AU$529 at Kogan (save AU$270) (opens in new tab)

We don't have any hands-on experience with Kogan-branded TVs, but if your priority is getting the most screen at the cheapest price and can accommodate a 58-incher, this 9 Series Kogan could be for you. Android TV is built in, serving up heaps of smart apps, and there is 4K and HDR support too.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 65-inch TV AU$4295 AU$3128 at Appliance Central (save AU$1168) (opens in new tab)

Winner of not one but TWO What Hi-Fi? Awards, LG's C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. The best-value premium TV at this size – and now even better value.

(opens in new tab) LG G2 OLED 65-inch TV AU$4995 AU$4090 at Appliance Central (save AU$905) (opens in new tab)

The G2 offers the best 4K picture quality that LG currently produces, boasting not only OLED Evo technology, but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels. The design is also lovely (though bear in mind that a wall bracket is included but a stand is not) and every gaming feature imaginable is supported.

