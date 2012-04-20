We first saw the Arcam drDock for iPad/iPhone at CES in January, and then the Bristol Show in February.

It's now available in the UK for £200 through Arcam dealers. Made from aluminium and shaped to accommodate all iPads, iPhones and iPod Touch models, it's designed to deliver better sound via the built-in DAC through a direct digital connection to the docked device.

The USB connection allows both syncing and charging of iPhone/iPod (but not iPad) when connected to a PC or Mac.

There's an HDMI output for transferring video from your iDevice to your TV, or to connect the drDock to an AV receiver.

Additional connectivity includes SPDIF digital and analogue outputs.

A remote control is provided as standard, and the drDock can also be controlled by the Arcam Solo neo and Solo mini music systems, plus many Arcam AV amps and the T32 DAB tuner, using their remotes.

