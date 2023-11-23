Apple’s HomePod gets a slim Black Friday deal, but should you get a Sonos instead?

Apple kit is rarely discounted, so even the smallest savings can be worth taking advantage of, and that's just what we have here with the second-gen HomePod.

The larger of Apple's two HomePods is enjoying a discount this Black Friday, albeit a slightly small one. You can get Apple’s full-size HomePod 2nd Generation for £289 at O2– a £10 saving on the usual RRP. Fortunately, you don’t need to sign up for a contract with them to use it.

We were pleasantly surprised by the original HomePod in 2018, and its successor – officially still just called the HomePod – improved on it in a number of key ways. Most importantly it sounds even better than before; it’s tighter, more engaging and better organised, with more flexibility in terms of placement.

Apple HomePod (2nd gen) was £299 now £289 at O2 (save £10)

It might not be the best unless you're a dedicated Apple fan, but the Award-winning HomePod 2 is a beautifully built wireless speaker that sounds better than ever. No wonder we gave it five stars when we reviewed it a few years back. This may be a small discount, but a tenner is a lot of money these days.

There's a lot to recommend the HomePod 2. It's a brilliant performer, with a natural, solid and energetic sound that really works well with voices. It's also spacious and three-dimensional to listen to, especially with Dolby Atmos, while Siri remains a helpful, intelligence companion.

Is there an alternative, though? The Award-winning Sonos Era 300 is a better choice if spatial audio is your priority, and you really need to be a dedicated Apple user to get the most out of the HomePod. It’s not just that it requires an iOS device to set it up in the first place, but it only really works to its full potential if you’re an Apple Music subscriber. Voice control via Siri doesn’t work with Spotify, Tidal et al, and with only limited controls available via the screen on top, that makes it much less enjoyable to use with non-Apple streaming services.

The HomePod is still a wonderfully made bit of kit, though, with black and white finishes available, and a detachable power cable in case you need to use a longer one. The HomePod 2 is slightly discounted, but you'll get a bigger chunk of money off with the fantastic Era 300 - it's now £399 at Amazon at the time of writing, down from £449.

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £398 at Amazon (save £51)

This excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos wireless speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. It might not seem like a huge discount, but any money off this premium speaker is a good deal in our books.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner 2023

Read our Sonos Era 300 review

Those who aren’t Apple-obsessives, though, might be better off considering the above Sonos Era 300 deal instead. Amazon's dropping of the Award-winning speaker by £50 for Black Friday is a solid deal, and while it might still be more expensive than the HomePod (and you can get nearly five HomePod Minis for the same price), it's also an Award-winning model that we think offers the most convincing, immersive spatial audio performance we've heard year. Be warned, though that Sonos, like Apple, isn’t one for regularly dropping its prices, so don't expect the Era 300 to go that much lower in the coming days.

Either way, you'll end up with a great speaker that has great spatial audio capabilities, versatile streaming options and great sound for the price. If you love Apple and want to remain within its ecosystem, stay with a HomePod 2, but remember that other brands are capable of equally impressive performance. The Sonos app is equally impressive, while the Era 300 itself makes a strong case for itself with its spacious sound and impressive features.

