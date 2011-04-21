A higher-than-expected rise in iPhone sales helped Apple almost double its profits for the first quarter of 2011.

The technology company reported quarterly net profits of $5.99bn (£3.6bn), 95% up on the $3bn it made a year ago. Revenue was $24.67bn, a rise of 83%

Net income for the three months to March jumped 85% on the same period a year ago, with iPhone sales of 18.65 million – a rise of 113%.

But sales of the iconic iPod fell 17% to nine million units. And although it sold 4.69 million iPads during the quarter, this was below expectations.

