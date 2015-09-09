Following the monumental success of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has now revealed the much-rumoured successors, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

The iPhone 6S has a 4.7in Retina screen, while the iPhone 6S Plus sports a 5.5in Retina screen. The new iPhones also sport "7000 series aluminium, ion-strengthened glass".

BIlled as Apple's "most advanced smartphones", the phones feature a new "3D Touch" control method, which will recognise how long you press the screen, enabling new ways to control and navigate the iPhone.

Force gestures, known as "Peek and Pop", are enabled by varying how hard you press the screen, with a light press allowing you to preview content and deeper presses actually opening the content, for example.

Apple promises "distinct tactile feedback" from sensors in the backlight of the display, with this haptic feedback again in line with the strength of your touch and adaptable on each handset.

"Quick Actions" gives you shortcuts to your most used apps, too.

Elsewhere there's a new third-generation 64-bit A9 chip, which promises a big jump in processor performance - 90% faster when it comes to graphics performance (GPU), 70% faster CPU performance. Fitting, as games were given top-billing in the iPhone launch event, fitting in nicely with the focus on games for the new Apple TV box.

The M9 motion coprocessor is embedded into the new A9 chip on board, promising to support more features running at the same time without guzzling your power, while Apple also mentioned a new "Hey Siri" feature, promising enhanced voice assistance.

The Touch ID sensor has been updated, too, the 2nd-gen processor promising to be twice as fast as the original.

There's finally an update to the iPhone camera, thanks to an all-new 12-megapixel iSight camera, which delivers 50% more pixels than the iPhone 6. And there's a new 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with a new Retina Flash to boost the brightness (for selfies...).

The new iPhones can shoot 4K video, too - though it doesn't strictly have the pixels to display it and the new Apple TV box can't support 4K either.

"Live Photos" is another new camera feature, turning your still photos into short videos, extending your still images into GIF-like videos with sound. And you can send these to your Apple Watch, too.

LTE Advanced promises to be twice as fast for cellular connections, while Apple claims to have made the WiFi connection twice as fast, too.

A little dig at Android phones came in the shape of a "Move to iOS" app, which aims to make it easier for Android users to jump across to iOS and Apple.

A new Apple iPhone Upgrade program was also announced, promising a new iPhone every year for a cost of $32/month, an intriguing new way to sign-up to the iPhone ecosystem.

The new phones will be available in gold, silver, space grey and the new rose gold metallic finishes.

The iPhone 6s will be available in the UK for a suggested retail price of £539 for the 16GB model, £619 for the 64GB model and £699 for the 128GB model.

The iPhone 6s Plus will be be priced at £619 for the 16GB model, £699 for the 64GB model and £789 for the 128GB model.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus start on Saturday 12th September, with the new iPhones going on sale on Friday 25th September.

