After much rumour and speculation, Apple has announced the new iPhone 5S.

At an event in Cupertino, California, Phil Schiller took to the stage and revealed the next iteration in its popular smartphone series.

In a change from tradition, the iPhone 5S is available in three colours - "Space Grey", gold and silver, with a UK release date of 20th September.

Much like the 4S before it, the 5S refines, rather than re-invents. Specs and features are similar, but there are new things to speak of. Headline features include a new 64-bit A7 processor, a fingerprint scanner built into the home button, and an upgrade to the iPhone's camera.

Design

In the past the Apple has favoured either a straight black or silver colour scheme. The 5S keeps the silver but ditches black in favour of a rather dark "Space Grey". For the first time, gold will be a colour choice.

The thin, high-grade aluminium case stays, topped by glass on either end, eschewing the plastic body of the 5C and keeping the premium feel of previous models.

Screen

The iPhone 5S keeps the iPhone 5's 4in screen, despite speculation surrounding new 5 and 6in screen variants.

Features

While there hasn't been much change of design from the previous model, the 5S does sport a fingerprint scanner built into the home button. Rumoured since January, the scanner, called Touch ID, will provide users another way of unlocking the iPhone, and will also allow users to buy from iTunes, password-free.

Battery life on the iPhone 5S is quoted as 10 hours of 3G talk time, 250 hours on standby, 10 hours of LTE browsing and 40 hours of music playback.

Hardware and processor

The iPhone 5S jumps from the iPhone 5's A6 processor to a new 64-bit A7 processor - the world's first 64-bit processor in a phone - which doubles the speed and graphics performance of its predecessor. Storage options remain the same with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants.

OS

Apple's iOS 7 will of course make its way to the 5S. The operating system's typography has undergone an overhaul with a new palette of colours, hierarchy of layers, and use of translucency refreshed as the software giant makes the biggest change to the operating system in years.

Improvements to the OS also include a more convenient search function, better voice recognition through Siri and the release of Apple's streaming service, iTunes Radio.

iOS 7 is out, for free for iPhone 4 and above, iPad 2 and above and iPad mini, on September 18th

Camera

The iPhone 5S's megapixel count has stayed the same at 8MP but there are other improvements to take into account. There's a 15% bigger sensor, a new 5-element Apple-designed lens and sapphire crystal lens cover and a wider f/2.2 aperture for better low light performance.

The flash has also seen an upgrade with a newly named "True Tone" flash, which aims to create more natural colours, particularly skin tones.

Price and release date

UK SIM-free pricing is £549 for 16GB model, £629 for 32GB and £709 for 64GB. It'll be available to buy on 20th September in stores and online.

Keep your eyes peeled for our iPhone 5S hands on review coming very soon. In the meantime, let us know whether you'll be buying one come 20th September in the comments.

