Android has pushed Apple's iOS operating system into second place in the UK smartphone market.

A survey by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech for The Guardian shows that Google's mobile OS now has a 36.9% share of the UK smartphone market, while Apple's iPhone comes in second with a share of 28.5%.

The survey doesn't split out share by individual mobile phone brands, but it's likely Apple is the most-used brand, says The Guardian, with Android handset sales split among brands such as Samsung, LG, HTC and Motorola.

If you bundle all the Android handsets together, they account for just under half the UK market, while Apple has nearly a third. BlackBerry-maker RIM has slumped to just over 15%.

Research for the survey was undertaken during the four weeks to 23 January 2012.

