Save 40% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick with this streamer deal

Is it time for a new streamer? If so, make sure to put Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streamer on your list now that it's down to just $30.

In our Fire TV Stick 4K review, we gave this streamer four-stars for robust HDR capabilities, Atmos support, and generally impressive all-around performance. If you want a streamer but don't want to spend and spend, check this deal out.

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon sale

Fire TV Stick 4K was $50 , now $30 (save $30)

This streaming stick manages to offer up 4K streaming, solid image quality, robust HDR support, and an all-around impressive value made even more impressive by this meaty discount. If you need a streaming stick, give this a look.

Amazon's Fire TVs have been popular for quite some time, but you can also get the Fire TV experience from a Fire TV Stick, too. What's more is that the premium Fire TV Stick 4K offers up a slew of features on top of solid image quality all for the low price of just $30 thanks to this Amazon deal.

With the Fire TV Stick 4K, you're getting 4K support, HDR support by way of HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, and an included remote. Of course, you'll also get the full Fire TV operating system you can use to stream all your favorite content from all your favorite services.

In terms of image quality, there's a lot to love. The Fire TV Stick 4K offers up a sharp, detailed image, and it handles colors well, too. Black depth and dark detail in general is another win for this Fire Stick. Plus, performance, in general, is also smooth on the Fire TV Stick 4K, so you won't have to worry about lag.

In summary, this is an all-around solid streamer. If you like the Fire TV ecosystem and user experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great choice. And on sale for just $30 down from $50, it'll be tough to beat the value on offer here.

