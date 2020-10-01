Amazon Prime Video channels now just 99p per month ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 later this month, the retail giant is reviving one of the best video streaming deals that was offered during the initial UK lockdown period.

From today (2nd October) until Wednesday 14th October, many of the paid-for channels available through Amazon Prime Video are just 99p each for three months.

Channels on offer include the Discovery Channel, BFI player, Starzplay, Acorn TV, History Play and Crime and Investigation.

Typically, individual monthly prices for these channels are either £3.99 or £4.99, but for the next fortnight you can sign up to get roughly 90 days of access for less than three quid per channel. Bargain!

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to subscribe to these channels. Not got one? Now's a great time to sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – you'll also be able to benefit from all the Amazon Prime Day deals in a fortnight's time.

No further apps are required, though – the channels' content is simply embedded into the Amazon Prime Video interface. Just note that the regular monthly price is applied automatically after the three month promotional period is up, so if you don't want to continue with the subscription be sure to set a reminder in your calendar to cancel.

Happy streaming!

