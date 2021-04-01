Amazon's new Battery Bases make your Echo speakers portable

Amazon has launched battery bases for the latest generation of Echo and Echo Dot devices, designed to let you use your smart speaker wirelessly.

Made by Mission Accessories, whose slogan is 'we want to make your favourite devices better’, the battery base has a lithium-ion battery which Amazon claims will provide up to five hours of continuous playback for a fourth-generation Echo speaker. So as long as you have access to wi-fi or a mobile hotspot, you can take Alexa with you anywhere.

Connecting the base is done using a thumbscrew, and the alignment is designed to cradle your Echo in such a way that allows for optimal audio quality.

The outside of the base features an LED battery gauge to indicate power level, and the battery will automatically charge when the echo is connected to mains, with a full charge taking three hours.

The Echo (4th Gen) battery base will cost £39.99 , and the battery bases for Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) will cost £29.99 . All are available from today.

