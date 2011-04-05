Another day, another iPod/iPhone dock, this time in the form of the £170 Octiv 650 from Altec Lansing.

It's a 2.1 design with a 4in downward-firing subwoofer and a pair of 3in full-range drivers.

There are component and composite video outputs to allow you to stream video directly from your iThingy to your TV, plus an aux input for connecting a second audio device, and a remote control.

Perhaps the most novel feature is the free downloadable Music Mood app which lets users customise their listening experience with a seven-band graphic equaliser, as well as multiple presets.

What's more, the app has a selection of "relaxing and ambient vidoes and sounds" for people to listen to, including a crackling fireplace, ocean waves and gentle rainfall.

The Altec Lansing Octive 650 is available this month from Apple Stores, John lewis, Dixons and PC World. Initially available in charcoal, a grey slate version will be released in June.

