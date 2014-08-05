From August 7th, bargain hunters will be able to get their hands on Aldi's first own-brand smartphone with the Medion Life E4001 due to hit the shelves. And in keeping with the chain's budget model, the device is a mere £80 to buy.

The Android 4.0-powered handset – developed in conjunction with German electronics firm Medion – has a 4in display, MP3 player, FM radio, 2.0MP digital camera and 4GB of internal memory, with Bluetooth 2.1 and wi-fi connectivity.

It'll also come with a 1GHz dual core processor, 4GB micro SDHC memory card (expandable up to 32GB) and 512MB of RAM, with a 1300mAh battery designed to offer 180 minutes' talk time and up to 130 hours on standby.

