AirPods Pro 2 deal: save 20% on Apple's latest wireless earbuds

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 finally hit stores this year, but before 2022's done you can get yourself a pair on a deep discount, thanks to this Amazon sale. Grab a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $50 off at just $200 on Amazon (opens in new tab) while supplies last! But fair warning, they won't be making it in time for Christmas.

When we reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at What Hi-Fi?, we gave them five stars and complimented their clear, detailed sound; excellent noise-cancelling; awesome battery life; and smooth UX. If you're in the market for a new pair of buds, the AirPods Pro 2 are worth a look!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new AirPods Pro come with personalized spatial audio profiles, improved noise-cancelation, and better battery life, among other upgrades. These came out this year, but you can grab a pair for $50 off!

The AirPods Pro 2 were announced during Apple's iPhone 14 event this September 2022 and aim to progress the wireless noise-canceling earbuds across the board. While the highly anticipated sequels largely mirror their predecessor's design, Apple has improved the earpiece controls by adding volume adjustment.

The headline news is the introduction of personalized spatial audio that will allow the user to, using the camera of an Apple device running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, create profiles based on their own unique ear in order to deliver the optimum spatial experience.

Elsewhere, battery life is up from 24 hours to 30, there's an additional XS eartip size in the box, and both sound quality and, according to Apple, the AirPods Pro's already-excellent active noise cancellation has been improved courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip in the new Pros.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2nd gen look to bring a smattering of welcome – if not revolutionizing – improvements to Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds. So if you have already decided that they are to be your next earbuds, it makes sense to take advantage of this Amazon deal while you still can.

Plus, since the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) just came out this year, we'd wager that we're not likely to see a better deal on these buds come around for a while.

