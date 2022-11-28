Act fast! This $300 Hisense Cyber Monday TV deal is bound to sell out

Cyber Monday TV deals are coming into play, evidence of which is a very low price on a 50-inch Hisense 4K QLED TV.

Over at Amazon, the Hisense 50U6HF is 43 per cent off at Amazon (opens in new tab), bringing its price down to just $300 – very appealing for a TV of this size and type.

We haven't reviewed this particular 2022 set so cannot guarantee its picture quality, though it looks to be worth a punt on paper, combining a QLED panel with access to plenty of video streaming apps courtesy of the Amazon Fire TV operating system.

Considering this is one of Amazon's best Cyber Monday TV deals at the budget end of the market, we can't see it sticking around for long.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50U6HF $530 $300 at Amazon (save $230) (opens in new tab)

A QLED panel promises a brighter, more colourful picture than standard LED/LCD TVs offer, while the built-in Fire TV OS is a gateway to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Not far off half price, this Hisense Cyber Monday TV deal is bound to be popular.

This 2022 Hisense 50U6HF could well be worth considering if you're after a budget TV this Cyber Monday. It sports a QLED Quantum Dot panel that promises to deliver more vivid pictures than traditional LED TV panels, and that is backed by support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ for compatible content on 4K Blu-rays and streaming services.

Speaking of services, the Amazon Fire TV operating system at the 50U6HF's core offers direct access to all the major streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can also stream TV for free via Freevee, Pluto TV and Tubi.

The 50U6HF has a 4.4 out of 5 customer rating over at Amazon, too, so while we cannot tell you how great this TV is, generally positive customer satisfaction might provide some reassurance on that front.

At only $300, the Hisense 50U6HF is a Cyber Monday TV deal (opens in new tab) worth considering.

