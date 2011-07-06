Trending

Netgear NeoTV review

The Netgear NeoTV 550 is hugely flexible and will play almost any digital media file thrown at it Tested at £150

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Decent enough if you know what you’re doing, but no easy ride

For

  • Hugely flexible
  • loads of connections
  • extensive format support

Against

  • No streaming services to speak of
  • quite hard to live with

The Neatgear NeoTV follows a more specialist path to streaming nirvana. It comes with next-to-no services built-in (unless you count Flickr and YouTube) and rarely holds your hand through the setup process or day-to-day usage.

Its menus are a far cry from the slickness of many rivals, and it won’t download and arrange album artwork for you.

But what the Netgear will do is play almost any digital media file you can throw at it, delivered almost any way you can think of, thanks to eSata, USB and SD inputs plus support for a prodigious range of music and video files.

High-quality options such as FLAC and MKV are on the agenda, and the NeoTV 550 even outputs HD audio.

It also has an array of analogue audio and video outputs.

Performance is consistently decent, with especially good motion handling and a punchy, energetic sound.

So, the Netgear’s a good buy. If only it tried a little harder to make your life easier…

See all our media server reviews

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.netgear.co.uk
Brand NameNetgear
Product SeriesAV
Product TypeNetwork Audio/Video Player
ManufacturerNetgear, Inc
Product LineNeoTV Prime
Manufacturer Part NumberGTV100
Product NameNetgear NeoTV
Product ModelGTV100

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • NeoTV 350 Network Media Player
  • Remote Control
DLNA CertifiedYes

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyFast Ethernet
EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsAAC
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Technical Information

Streaming ServiceYouTube
Internet StreamingYes

Management and Protocols

ProtocolsWEP

Physical Characteristics

Width104.1 mm
Depth119.4 mm
Weight Approximate275 g
Height38.1 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions38.1 mm (H): 104.1 mm (W): 119.4 mm (D)

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsMPEG-1

Image

Image FormatsJPEG

Memory

Memory Card SupportedSD