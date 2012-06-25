Short of the all-round appeal to earn a recommendation, and pricey with it

MonoPulse’s Model C doesn’t make a great first impression. It looks homemade, and not in the positive, apple pie sense.

While this standmounter’s finish is undoubtedly better than some of company’s earlier efforts, we’re still no fans of stuck-on foam on the rear, or the general feel.

There’s little here to suggest these speakers cost anywhere near a thousand pounds, let alone more.

Still, the cloth covering allows a wide choice of finishes, starting with no less than 10 standard colour options.

MonoPulse Model C: Sound quality

MonoPulse’s big thing is reproducing the leading edge of notes correctly. It aims to do this in two main ways: the drive units are offset to aid time alignment and are linked with an unusual crossover configuration that prioritises phase performance.

To a large extent the arrangement works. This is a precise and detailed speaker that sounds rhythmically secure.

The sense of organisation is good too, so it doesn’t sound fazed when confronted by complex music such as Massive Attack’s Heligoland.

Other plus points include a well-defined stereo imaging and an expansive soundstage.

MonoPulse Model C: Limited bass

This is a fairly slim speaker, so despite the best efforts of the 14cm Kevlar-coned mid/bass driver and rear firing port there’s not huge bass.

But there’s enough for the Model Cs to sound reasonably authoritative with all but the most demanding material.

Tonally, the MonoPulses lack purity, sounding a little coloured and coarse, particularly from the midrange upwards. They tend to emphasise sibilance too, which can be distracting at times.

MonoPulse Model C: Verdict

However, it’s the speaker’s lack of exuberance that bothers us most. It dilutes the excitement in music, and that can never be a good thing.

So a mixed result then. The Model C has merit, but we’d want a lower price, classier finish and more entertaining sound before we think it worthy of a recommendation.

