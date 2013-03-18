No two words gets a consumer’s tail wagging more than ‘price drop.’ And this is exactly what has recently happened to the Mission SX2 speakers (not to mention the entire SX range).

Previously £850, the Mission SX2s are now yours for £700, a not so insignificant cut.

Of course this all really depends on how these Mission speakers perform - if they’re not up to scratch sonically, it could take a miracle, not a price cut to get them on your wish list.

Mission SX2 review: Design

As it is though, the Missions perform not just admirably well, but extremely well. On the surface, they’re a fresh-looking design.

The SX2s standing out from the crowd thanks to their large proportions (they’re the largest speaker here by some margin), the curved cabinet sides and top, and also the driver arrangement: a 16cm metal/fibre composite cone positioned above a 25mm titanium dome.

This is done because Mission claims it aids time alignment i.e. making sure the sound from each drive unit arrives at the listener together. The SX2s certainly seem to have been designed for used without the magnetic grilles. In place, they don’t sit flush with the front of the cabinet due to the protruding metal faceplate.

Mission SX2

Mission SX2 review: Performance

Spin The Strokes Someday and there’s a real sense of drive to the track. The edges of guitar notes are wonderfully defined: prominent, without protruding. Bass notes sound deep yet clear and concise – there’s no wooliness nor do they lag behind the rest of the track. The tune’s upbeat tempo is maintained and followed to the last.

Switch to the Moon Soudtrack and Welcome to Lunar Industries and the Missions capture the essence and drama of the track in a way that some rivals struggle to communicate. It’s a striking combination of scale, power, timing and dynamics.

The large cabinet serves low frequencies well too – there’s weight and authority in spades - push them close to a wall for extra reinforcement from the rear bass reflex port but leave a gap of around 30cm to keep bass balanced. Add to this a broad, inclusive soundstage and the SX2s conjure up a captivating and engrossing atmosphere for the listener.

Spin a few different types of track and you soon realize the Mission SX2 speakers are the kind of speaker you can just put on and forget about. But don’t confuse this with them sounding forgettable.

The fact is, there’s no real chink in their armour. There’s a fullness to lows, emotion to mids and decisive, accurate highs which makes for a very entertaining combination.

You can bi-wire the Missions if your speaker cable allows, but although there's an improved sense of spaciousness, bass midrange and treble don't knit together quite as cohesively.

Mission SX2 review: Verdict

You can listen without fear that you’re going to be preoccupied with any particular area of the frequency range, and this can only be a good thing.

Five stars would suggest it’s a very good thing indeed.

