Looks can be deceptive. This LG looks svelte, but it’s only in the flesh that you realise how deep it is at. That rules out wall-mounting, and almost certainly putting it on the same shelf as your TV.



Still, this is a good-looking unit thanks to the brushed metal finish and classy slot-loading Blu-ray drive.

What’s more, it’s laden with features: 3D Blu-ray playback, twin HDMI inputs; a wireless sub, built-in wi-fi, Smart TV and an iPod dock, to name just a few.



Immersive sound and excellent picture

Play a Blu-ray, whether 3D or 2D, and this LG soundbar is on a par with the best standalone budget players thanks to firm motion handling, lots of detail and a fine colour balance.



Of course, a standalone player won’t also chuck out the audio, but the LG does to impressive effect. It lacks the astonishing surround field of the Yamaha YSP-2200, but this LG does send effects further into and around the room than any of its other rivals. It’s crisp and precise, too.



On top of all that you’ve got the likes of BBC iPlayer, Acetrax and vTuner available via LG’s web portal, plus an ever-growing range of apps.



Yes, bundling the Yamaha with a separate player will yield the very best results, but if you don’t fancy giving up the money or space to stretch to that, this LG makes a very fine all-in-one.

