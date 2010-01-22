Trending

Lacie Sound2 review

If you want more sonic oomph from your desktop PC or laptop without crippling your wallet, these speakers are perfect Tested at £75.00

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

The LaCies are lovely to look at and even nicer to listen to – at £75 they’re excellent

For

  • Sound, styling and build that’s far more impressive than the price suggests

Against

  • Nothing

The LaCie name is probably most associated with introducing a touch of sexiness to the humble external hard disk, but in the world of hi-fi it's small beer.

That's why it's a stroke of simple genius that the company has partnered with Cabasse, highly respected purveyor of classy loudspeakers, for its latest foray into desktop audio.

The result of this collaboration is the Sound2 speakers, which, along with a striking Neil Poulton design, boast a USB connection to a computer, as well as a line-in for a portable music player.

Well thought out
Whether or not you're keen on the styling, the build quality is undoubtedly impressive for the money, and little touches like the firm volume-wheel on the back increase the feeling that this is a properly thought-out product.

The moment you play some music through the Sound2s, that feeling is absolutely confirmed. In combination, the built-in class-D amplifier and 70mm drivers produce a sound that's spacious, clear and detailed.

Impressive presentation
Play Wild Beasts' All the King's Men, and the drum opening is reproduced with punchy gusto. Vocals are brilliantly clear throughout, and the whole presentation gels in a balanced style that's impossible to dislike.

If we were to nit-pick we'd point out that the small drivers aren't able to reach the lowest lows or highest highs, but they also avoid any harshness in the treble and are free of blowiness in the bass – for a product of this type and at this price, that's a mighty achievement in itself.

It can be hard to get excited about ultra-affordable computer speakers, but these LaCies have proven a very pleasant surprise. If you're still making do with your laptop's built-in speakers, you should buy a pair of these.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.seagate.com
Brand NameLaCie
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerSeagate Technology
Manufacturer Part Number130906
Product NameLacie Sound2
Product ModelSound2

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response80 Hz
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Audio

RMS Output Power30 W
Speaker Configuration2.0

Miscellaneous

Compatibility
  • Windows based Computer
  • Mac based Computer
  • MP3 Players

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate1.51 kg

Power Description

Power SourcePower Supply

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes