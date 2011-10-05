Trending

HTC Sensation review

The feature-packed  HTC Sensation sounds better than it looks Tested at £0

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Fast, feature-packed smartphone that sounds good but could look better

For

  • Fast interface
  • plentiful features including DLNA and video rental service
  • sounds good.

Against

  • Video performance could be better
  • only 1GB internal memory as standard

The HTC Sensation is the company’s latest ‘multimedia superphone’ but you’d be forgiven for being underwhelmed at first.

The 4.3in, 960 x 640 screen is striking, but the chassis lacks the premium feel of rivals.

Things get much more exciting in action. The animated, colourful screen looks great: scroll to the left and right and you’ll find seven pages of customisable content.

Rent movies on your phone
The HTC Sense interface is rapid. The 1.2 GHz dual core processor clearly plays its part, making for a smooth experience when it comes to navigating the phone’s features.

And they’re myriad. You’ll find front and back cameras (and you can shoot HD video), 1GB memory expandable by SD card, the Android Market for apps such as Spotify and iPlayer, Flash web browsing, DLNA streaming and HTC Watch, a movie rental service.

With prices from £2.49 to £4.49 to rent, or closer to £9.99 to buy (which seems expensive), it’s a great perk and something that rival Android handsets don’t offer.

Struggles with video
That said, the video quality (it supports the most popular formats) of the Sensation could be better. It struggles to find detail in dark scenes and edges are drawn more sharply by rival handsets. We think the comparatively huge, 16:9 screen could be put to better use.

Sonically it’s in much better shape, (though there’s no FLAC, WAV or lossless file support), sounding lively, detailed and clear, if lacking the weight and bass presence of the best handsets we’ve heard.

We like this new HTC but it’s not quite the Sensation we hoped it might be.

Specifications

Input Devices

Input MethodTouchscreen

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeLCD
Screen Size10.9 cm (4.3")
Screen Resolution540 x 960

Network and Communication

Contract TypeSIM-free
Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 3.0
GPS ReceiverYes
Multi-SIM SupportedNo
Number of SIM Card Supported1
Cellular Network SupportedGSM 850
Near Field CommunicationNo
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyEDGE
BluetoothYes
Cellular Generation3.5G

Technical Information

Sensor TypeG-sensor
Phone StyleBar

Processor and Chipset

Processor TypeSnapdragon
Processor ModelMSM8260
Processor Speed1.20 GHz
Processor ManufacturerQualcomm

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time8.25 Hour
Battery Standby Time350 Hour

Touchscreen Information

Touchscreen TypeCapacitive
TouchscreenYes

General Information

Product NameHTC Sensation
Product ModelSensation
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.europe.htc.com
Brand NameHTC
Product TypeSmartphone
ManufacturerHigh Tech Computer Corp
Manufacturer Part Number99HNA033-00

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution8 Megapixel
Front CameraSingle
Built-in FlashYes

Software

Operating SystemAndroid
Operating System VersionAndroid 2.3 Gingerbread

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Memory

Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported32 GB
Built-in Memory1 GB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate148 g
Width65.4 mm
Depth11.3 mm
Height126.1 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions126.1 mm (H): 65.4 mm (W): 11.3 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Sensation Smartphone
  • Battery
  • microSD Card
  • USB Cable
  • 3.5mm Stereo Headset
  • Power Adapter
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and Regulatory Guide

Video

Integrated TV TunerNo

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year