The five-star Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo turntable returns to the UK – and it’s £50 cheaper than before

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo turntable is a delight to listen to, which is why it earned a well-deserved five stars in our review when it launched in 2020.

Since then, it was pulled from the UK market, but it's now back by popular demand. And at £449, it's £50 cheaper than its initial launch price.

According to our source, retailer and customer feedback suggested a desire for a deck of this nature at this price point, and that meant that a UK distributor was able to plug the gap with a reintroduction, in a new satin black colour.

Our original review praised the Debut Carbon Evo's ability to balance easy listening with analytical depth, with a magnificently plush midrange and vocals that benefit from considerable warmth and weight in the bass.

All this, while maintaining excellent detail and texture throughout the frequency range – a combination that proved invaluable for a turntable of this type, at this price, given the variety of systems it might partner with.

While we noted it takes a more laid-back approach compared to competitors like the Rega Planar 2, we found it convincing nonetheless, with strong dynamic expression and rhythmic precision.

We particularly highlighted how the deck welcomes listeners to explore its vast sonic range, proving its capability for both casual listening sessions and more detailed analysis.

Elsewhere, where some competitors might beef up their sound to mask shortcomings, we found the Debut Carbon Evo to offer genuine insight and texture.

At the time of our review, we concluded it was "a must listen" for anyone seeking a deck under £500, describing it as reaching "adulthood" in the Debut evolution – a mature design with clean lines and sophisticated engineering that represented the best tonearm Pro-Ject had fitted to any Debut offering.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo)

New look aside, the re-released Debut Carbon Evo maintains its core five-star specs, including the distinctive 8.6-inch one-piece carbon fibre tonearm that Pro-Ject claims delivers improved rigidity and enhanced tracking performance.

A pre-fitted Ortofon 2M Red cartridge with elliptical diamond stylus comes factory-adjusted, adding £85 of value to the deal.

Technical features include precision belt drive with electronic speed control for seamless switching between 33, 45, and 78 RPM speeds, while the heavy MDF chassis in the new satin black finish is designed to provide resonance control and stability.

A TPE-damped heavy steel platter construction also aims to reduce unwanted vibration during playback.

Connectivity comes via a semi-symmetrical phono cable with metal connectors and gold-plated RCA outputs, with height-adjustable metal feet and a dust cover completing the ensemble.

As before, the turntable continues to be handmade in Europe, and will be firmly gunning for entry-level turntable enthusiasts in the process.

