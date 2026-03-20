The best deals of the week – our Product of the Year TV, a multi-Award-winning DAC and a five-star music streamer

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The Amazon Spring Sale may have ended, but the deals continue

A picture of the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT turntable with the deals of the week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

There may not have been an Amazon sale this week – but there were some great savings all the same.

We've got quite a mix of deals for you this week, from soundbars to turntables to projectors. And there are even a few Award winners thrown in too: the Chord Mojo 2 and Sony Bravia 8 II (a good week for sequels then).

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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