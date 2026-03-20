The best deals of the week – our Product of the Year TV, a multi-Award-winning DAC and a five-star music streamer
The Amazon Spring Sale may have ended, but the deals continue
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There may not have been an Amazon sale this week – but there were some great savings all the same.
We've got quite a mix of deals for you this week, from soundbars to turntables to projectors. And there are even a few Award winners thrown in too: the Chord Mojo 2 and Sony Bravia 8 II (a good week for sequels then).
As ever, these are all products we've rated and reviewed. They've all been tested against their competition in the market, and we only recommend the best.
So without further ado, here are the deals.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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