There may not have been an Amazon sale this week – but there were some great savings all the same.

We've got quite a mix of deals for you this week, from soundbars to turntables to projectors. And there are even a few Award winners thrown in too: the Chord Mojo 2 and Sony Bravia 8 II (a good week for sequels then).

As ever, these are all products we've rated and reviewed. They've all been tested against their competition in the market, and we only recommend the best.

So without further ado, here are the deals.