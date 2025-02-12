New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: our pick of the best budget stereo speakers from £200-£750

We’ve got a reassuringly old-school magazine for you this month – at first glance, that is. No matter how hi-tech the front-end of a hi-fi system gets – think the change from vinyl, through tape and the compact disc, to digital files and streaming – certain things inevitably have to remain the same. And the loudspeaker is absolutely one of those constants. No speakers, no sound.

There are some stunning upgrade options available for the music aficionado to indulge in, starting at very reasonable (especially when you consider the amount of use they will be getting) prices. Our round-up of bargain stereo speakers kicks things off at just shy of £200, and includes a couple of floorstanders as well as the more anticipated standmounts.

To complement those speakers, we have a head to head of the two beasts in the world of sub-£500 stereo amplifiers with Marantz’s mighty PM6007 taking on Rotel’s new A8. And, to bring us right up to date, some premium streamers that will do any digital music files proud in a serious high-end set-up.

Our pick of bargain stereo speakers

There is good news aplenty for anyone looking to buy a pair of affordable stereo speakers. For starters, the market is awash with products of varying designs and specifications, so there is plenty of choice. Second, the overall quality of speakers in the sub-£1000 price bracket has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years.

Advances in design and technology have meant that not only do today’s budget speakers sound significantly better than their equivalents from 20 years ago, they are also constructed from better-quality materials and are built and finished to higher standards. Improved production processes also mean it is easier and more cost-efficient for manufacturers to incorporate drive-unit materials found in their more premium speakers (the trickle-down effect) spelling another win for the buyer. That means larger speakers can go louder and deliver better bass, while smaller ones get to benefit from potentially greater agility and better cohesion.

To help you make your choice from this bargain basket we have whittled things down to our top 10 and included our full verdicts on each of them in this month's magazine. Our selection includes eight standmounters and – for those with a little more space to play with and a bit more cash to spend – two floorstanders.

The best open-backed headphones

An open-back pair of headphones doesn’t have an enclosure behind its drivers, which means that sound is fired both towards and away from the listener’s ears. This has advantages in producing a much more dynamically expressive and generally more emotive sound than their closed-back cousins, with a clearer, more revealing sound that is also usually more spacious. The downside is that they leak sound as a result of not having that enclosure, and also have next to no isolation from environmental noises. In a room full of people, they’ll hear your music in a tinny sort of way, and you’ll still hear their chatter.

This, as you can imagine, makes them less than ideal for the commute or office. But, your home listening space is where they really are at, um, home. This month we bring you our pick of open-back models from leading headphone manufacturers Grado, Austrian Audio, Beyerdynamic and Sennheiser. Whichever pair suits you best, and whatever genre you’re listening to, your personal listening will feel that bit more open and emotive through these cans.

Higher-end music streamers

Despite our ongoing love of physical formats, streaming music wirelessly is convenient, versatile and space-saving. Whether you have meticulously curated hard drives full of hi-res digital downloads and CD rips, or enjoy streaming in high quality from Tidal or Qobuz, playing music from one box using a wi-fi or wired connection is a versatile and high-performance experience. As a result, dedicated music streamers are increasingly a part of any audiophile’s set-up.

While there are now many fantastic budget models on the market, there are also options higher up the price ladder for those who want to wring out every drop of authenticity and insight they can from their digital music.

The streamers we recommend in our product round-up this issue are not the most premium options out there, but they do represent a good step-up from entry level. Sitting above £1500 but under £3000, these are fantastic options from some of the biggest names in hi-fi – Cambridge Audio, Naim, Audiolab and Technics.

At this level, fine build, a wealth of features, broad connectivity and reliable digital platforms are to be expected, as well as, of course, extensive file compatibility. Basically, if you play music digitally and the quality of that music is of paramount importance, it’s well worth taking the plunge and investing in a step-up streamer such as those we detail in March's issue of What Hi-Fi?.

First with reviews

Once more, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

This month we have a smorgasbord of great new products for your consideration. First up is the Technics SC-CX700 streaming system. Fewer boxes in your set-up can only mean more space in your living room, and here everything you need to stream music is included in just two speaker cabinets. This is an increasingly popular type of product, so can Technics deliver a worthy contender to market? Find out in this month's mag!

Elsewhere we have a five-star home cinema projector from Sony, the Bravia Projector 9, which impressed us mightily. Just when we thought it couldn't get much better at the price than the Rega Planar 3 turntable, Rega has unleashed the RS Edition – an upgrade on that turntable that has earned another full set of marks for the Rega deck.

TCL's huge 98-inch Mini LED TV is a beast, but can the TCL 98Q9BK deliver at its very affordable price point? Find out in What Hi-Fi? this month. We round things out this issue with reviews of the LG CineBeam Q portable projector and Bowers & Wilkins' Pi6 in-ear headphones.

See what our review team thought of all these products in March's What Hi-Fi?

You know you want them...

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

First up this month is the Diva Utopia speaker system from French firm Focal. Unique looks and some serious engineering make these towers a five-star proposition. Of course, they do have a price tag that matches their quality, but if you've got the funds, you might want to check them out.

Then we have Copland's highly-covetable CTA407 integrated amplifier. As we say in our review, "There is precision in the way it locates instruments; few rivals can transport you to the recording venue so easily." Sound like something you'd want? Of course it does. Read the full review in March's What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2024's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the March 2025 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

