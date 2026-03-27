Our experts have found deals on two Award-winning TVs, a reader-favourite music streamer and a five-star amp

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With a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar to boot

A picture of the JBL SA550 Classic with the deals of the week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

Another week, another bucketload of deals.

Amazon's sale may well have ended, but several other retailers are still offering spring savings across the board.

Some of these deals really do have to be seen to be believed – so take a look for yourselves, below.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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