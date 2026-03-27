Another week, another bucketload of deals.

Amazon's sale may well have ended, but several other retailers are still offering spring savings across the board.

Highlights include over £1000 off the retro-inspired JBL SA550 Classic amp, as well as the huge 83-inch LG C5 for half price (when you tick the voucher box).

Once again, these are all products we've rated and reviewed ourselves, so they all come with the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.

Some of these deals really do have to be seen to be believed – so take a look for yourselves, below.