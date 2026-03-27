Our experts have found deals on two Award-winning TVs, a reader-favourite music streamer and a five-star amp
With a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar to boot
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Another week, another bucketload of deals.
Amazon's sale may well have ended, but several other retailers are still offering spring savings across the board.
Highlights include over £1000 off the retro-inspired JBL SA550 Classic amp, as well as the huge 83-inch LG C5 for half price (when you tick the voucher box).
Once again, these are all products we've rated and reviewed ourselves, so they all come with the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.
Some of these deals really do have to be seen to be believed – so take a look for yourselves, below.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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