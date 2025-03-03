The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have leaked again. The latest in a recent spate of leaks suggests that we will see the sequel to some of the best wireless headphones revealed sooner rather than later.

The latest leak comes courtesy of The Walkman Blog. It shows importer filings that suggest the XM6 will come in the same black, platinum silver and blue finishes as the XM5.

The headphones are listed as coming to India and Vietnam.

The XM5 also come in a smoky pink finish, but this wasn't available at launch.

These details follow the FCC filing earlier in the year. This gave the short-term confidentiality as expiring on July 22nd 2025, but we're expecting the XM6 to be announced before then.

Since the FCC filing, the headphones have been certified in Canada, and have appeared in the database of a safety testing company.

The WH-1000XM5 were announced in May 2022. Sony usually updates the line every two years, but it's now been nearly three years since the XM5 broke cover.

We're hoping for a more premium design, the ability to fold up completely, and some boosted specs from the new model.

Sony might be having a busy year, headphone-wise. It's also expected to launch a sequel to the WF-C700N wireless earbuds, called the WF-C710N.

We'll bring you more news as we get it.

