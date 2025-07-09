The five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones might be five years old, but boy are they still well worth owning, especially considering they have just dropped to £168.15 at Amazon this week.

It may be a few pounds shy of an all-time record-low price, but at almost half what they were launched at, it's seriously tempting.

This deal is part of Amazon Prime Day sales and is therefore available only for Prime members.

If you would like the XM4's successor, you could spend £50 more for the WH-1000XM5 instead, or more than double the price for the brand-new XM6.

Indeed, whichever pair best suits your budget, Sony's WH-1000XM models are the best you can buy at their respective price points.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones deal

Five stars Save 52% Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £168.15 at Amazon With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, we're excited to bring you an almost half-price deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Despite being superseded twice, they are still miles ahead of most of their rivals at this price and beyond, wowing us across the board with their sparkling sound and stellar construction. Winners then, winners now... winners until the very end?

Deal on all colourways

Ask us if there's a more entertaining pair of premium wireless headphones than the Sony WH-1000XM4 at this discounted price point, and, in all honesty, we would struggle to think of any.

The newer WH-1000XM5 naturally bring Sony's premium line further into the future with enhanced features and sensational levels of sonic clarity, but the XM4 oldies are hardly dinosaurs in the headphones world and still have the performance, features and design to remain relevant in it.

They're also incredibly easy headphones to live with. The cans' construction folds away so easily that they're perfect for daily commuting, while their soft earpads and nicely judged clamping pressure only add to their on-the-go credentials.

You don't even end up feeling short on features. Their 30-hour battery life is still par for headphones launching even today; their noise cancelling is excellent, their on-cup touch controls work nicely; and there's DSEE upscaling for cleaning up poor-quality audio files.

To us, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are all the headphones many will ever need at this level. Grab them at Amazon for £168.15 now.

