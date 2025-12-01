As if by magic (or just time passing), Black Friday has turned into Cyber Monday, but that certainly doesn't mean the best deals are done and dusted – especially as far as Amazon is concerned.

And while I've been raking the pages of Amazon's crazy sale across the sales period, this one stopped me in my tracks.

For just £349 at Amazon, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones can be yours for the best price we've ever seen, beating out the previous record low by an extra £50.

Unbelievable news for anyone yet to commit to the stylish ANC cans and even better news if you had your eyes on the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 but can't stretch to the hefty £629 price tag.

So, if you love a bargain and don't mind previous-gen headphones that are still undeniably five star, then now is the time to act – before it's too late!

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 may now be considered an older model, but they've made a positive and lasting impression that continues to impress.

And with £250 slashed off the price, it's hard to complain about the premium quality on offer at a now incredibly competitive price for Cyber Monday.

In our review, the expert testers were immediately impressed by the lovely build and impressive comfort straight out of the box. And were pleased to learn that the Px8 is packed with features to boot.

We're talking Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD and aptX Adaptive compatibility for higher quality streams, four microphones for active noise cancelling, plus another two for voice pick-up in phone calls.

Plus, a claimed 30-hour of battery life shows they've certainly got enough stamina to last you on long-distance flights and most other use cases we can think of. Then there's the upgraded B&W Music app that gives you direct access to music services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer.

While the ANC is generally good, we feel compelled to recommend Sony's cheaper WH-1000XM5 and masters-of-ANC Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for complete silence, but we've also got to follow that up with the fact that the Sony and Bose cans won't sound quite as good.

And sonically, the Px8s seriously impress with our experts saying: "Anyone familiar with recent efforts from Bowers & Wilkins won’t be surprised with what the Px8 deliver in sound quality, but they will still be impressed. There is a level of clarity and insight here that we haven’t heard bettered at this level."

So, if you're after hugely capable performers that justify their price tag, you'll be pleased to learn that that price just got a whole lot cheaper for Cyber Monday, dropping to just £349 at Amazon.

You won't get much cheaper than that, but you'll have to be quick.