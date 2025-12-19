If you're after a stylish pair of wireless headphones that also deliver on features and performance, then look no further than the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3.

The PX7 S3 are a joy to look at and listen to, and as a Christmas treat, they’ve just hit their lowest price ever.

These B&W headphones are now available for £331 at Amazon, setting a new lowest price record for the second time this month.

Bear in mind that this price is only available on the Black model; White and Frost Blue are still selling for £349.

Currently our "best for style" pick in our list of the best wireless headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are some seriously good-looking cans.

Looks are not everything, of course, and luckily, the Px7 S3 also deliver the goods when it comes to audio performance and features.

"While it’s always prudent to be wary of hyperbole, our time cross-examining the Px7 S3’s sonic talents leaves us finding few gaps in their armour," our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review reads.

"The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones, stunning us with their ability to outstrip their predecessors and even outperform the more expensive Dali IO-8 for textural insight."

Features should satisfy at this price point also, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support and a 30-hour battery life (with ANC on).

Noise-cancelling capabilities are decent, impressively blocking out roads and low-frequency rumbles, though they are behind market leaders such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in this regard.

At the time of writing this Px7 S3 model is currently cheaper than the Sony WH-1000XM6 (£349), so this is the perfect time to purchase if you've been looking for an XM6 alternative.

Matching a beautiful design with a powerfully entertaining sonic performance, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are a great choice at this price level. And this price level just got even better, dropping to a new low of £331 at Amazon.

