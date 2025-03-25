Superb Sony XM5 headphones slashed by 34% in Amazon's spring sale

By published

The pick of the Amazon sale's noise-cancelling headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 on a red background
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Another sales event, another saving on Sony's XM5 wireless headphones – but this one is particularly decent.

Right now in the week-long Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, our favourite noise-cancelling headphones are 34 per cent off – just £249 at Amazon.

That's significantly cheaper than their original £379 price and one of the lowest prices we have seen them drop to. (The lowest-ever XM5 price we have spied is £208, which was available for a short period last December at John Lewis.)

The good news continues as that £249 Amazon deal is available on every finish – black, navy, silver and pink.

Amazon currently has several decent deals on premium wireless over-ear headphones, including the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for £210 and the Bose QuietComfort SC for £189, but if you can stretch to the £249 Sony XM5 deal, you won't regret it.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £249 at Amazon

Save £130
These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. They push the sound performance to new levels in this well-established and well-loved range from Sony, and thanks to this discount are now even better value than before.

View Deal

Despite knocking on for three years old, the Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best wireless headphones on the premium market right now for performance-per-pound value. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design and genuinely useful everyday features, they are unrivalled at this knockdown price.

Sure, the aforementioned cheaper Sennheiser Momentum and the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e (£299) come very close to knocking them off their perch, but for outright value the Sony remain our top pick.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, our in-house reviews team said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

Their noise cancellation is superb, too, plus, they offer a feature set that's incredibly useful: 'Speak to Chat' pauses playback when you start talking; 'Quick Attention' lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup; and 'Wearing Detection' senses when you take them off and automatically pause your audio.

Bluetooth Multipoint and LDAC Bluetooth support, plus a 30-hour battery life, complete a comprehensive spec sheet that hasn't aged in the headphones' three-year lifespan.

For £249 at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale, they are excellent buys.

Amazon Spring Deal Days: the best TV, hi-fi, home cinema and audio deals live

We've rated the best headphones on the market right now

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

Sony WH-1000XM6: expected release date and price, 6 features on our wishlist

Becky Roberts
Becky Roberts

Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of the brand's sister magazines Down Under – Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. During her 11+ years in the hi-fi industry, she has reviewed all manner of audio gear, from budget amplifiers to high-end speakers, and particularly specialises in headphones and head-fi devices. In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.

