Superb Sony XM5 headphones slashed by 34% in Amazon's spring sale

Another sales event, another saving on Sony's XM5 wireless headphones – but this one is particularly decent.

Right now in the week-long Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, our favourite noise-cancelling headphones are 34 per cent off – just £249 at Amazon.

That's significantly cheaper than their original £379 price and one of the lowest prices we have seen them drop to. (The lowest-ever XM5 price we have spied is £208, which was available for a short period last December at John Lewis.)

The good news continues as that £249 Amazon deal is available on every finish – black, navy, silver and pink.

Amazon currently has several decent deals on premium wireless over-ear headphones, including the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for £210 and the Bose QuietComfort SC for £189, but if you can stretch to the £249 Sony XM5 deal, you won't regret it.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £249 at Amazon Save £130

These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. They push the sound performance to new levels in this well-established and well-loved range from Sony, and thanks to this discount are now even better value than before.

Despite knocking on for three years old, the Sony WH-1000XM5 remain the best wireless headphones on the premium market right now for performance-per-pound value. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design and genuinely useful everyday features, they are unrivalled at this knockdown price.

Sure, the aforementioned cheaper Sennheiser Momentum and the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e (£299) come very close to knocking them off their perch, but for outright value the Sony remain our top pick.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, our in-house reviews team said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

Their noise cancellation is superb, too, plus, they offer a feature set that's incredibly useful: 'Speak to Chat' pauses playback when you start talking; 'Quick Attention' lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup; and 'Wearing Detection' senses when you take them off and automatically pause your audio.

Bluetooth Multipoint and LDAC Bluetooth support, plus a 30-hour battery life, complete a comprehensive spec sheet that hasn't aged in the headphones' three-year lifespan.

For £249 at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale, they are excellent buys.

