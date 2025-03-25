The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and there are savings to be made across all categories of tech, including wireless headphones.

From what I’ve seen so far, there aren't a huge number of deals eclipsing those we tend to see around Black Friday, but that’s not to say they should be ignored.

I have been keeping a keen eye on two models in particular – the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and the Sony WH-1000XM5. Both are flagship pairs of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, and our review team rates both at five-stars at their respective price points.

Now the Bose launched at £450, so the £330 price on Amazon right now is a big saving. However, for full context, the lowest price we’ve seen the Bose at is £299, which was back in December last year.

The Sonys, on the other hand, are a slightly older model which originally cost £379 and are now down to £249. I’ve seen them as low as £208 for a very brief time, which also happened to be in December last year.

I’m certainly not expecting either of these pairs to drop back to these prices any time soon, so if you are in the market for both and want to take the plunge now, while Amazon’s sale is on, which should you go for?

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones was £379 now £249 at Amazon (save £130)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. They deliver excellent comfort, fantastic battery life and breathtaking sound quality for the money and were a great buy at their full asking price, before this hefty discount.

Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £330 at Amazon (save £121)

It's easy to see why Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing. These quality cans offer solid build quality, great portability, class-leading noise-cancelling and a rich, powerful sound.

Five stars

Sonys have superior battery life

The Bose have a more robust design

The fact that both pairs are five-star means the answer isn’t a simple one.

When it comes to build quality and portability, I would say the Bose just have the edge. I think they feel a bit more robust, and they fold up completely. This means I don’t have to think too hard about just putting them in my bag unprotected.

By contrast, I find I need to have the Sony case with me more often than not, for fear of damaging them. I find both pairs comfortable to wear for long periods, with the Sonys feeling a little lighter on the head.

I think the Bose touch controls work a little better than the Sonys, too. The volume slider on the Bose is very intuitive and responds smoothly to your finger sliding, whereas the touch surface on the Sonys I find a little harder to be precise with. I am talking small margins, though.

On the features front, it’s once again a very close call. Out of the two, only the Bose support aptX Adaptive Bluetooth for improved low-latency performance and support for higher-quality wireless codecs.

Of course, you need a source device that also has aptX built-in to make use of this, but I don’t see this as a major deal-breaker.

The Sonys counter this with support for their own higher quality LDAC codec, although, once again, you need a compatible source to experience it.

Both pairs support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can have two devices connected simultaneously, which can come in handy if you want them connected to a laptop and smartphone and switch audio between the two.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Bose have the edge with ANC but the Sonys are still excellent

Sony offers better bang for your buck

Battery life is one area where the XM5s go bigger and for longer, with 30 hours in the tank, compared to the Bose’s 24 hours from a single charge.

And, for call quality, the Sonys also get my vote. I’ve found them better at cutting out external noise, especially wind, which makes my voice (and the background) clearer and easier to hear. The Bose can't match the detail in my voice or keep as much external noise out for the person at the other end of the call.

Of course, noise cancelling is a big deal for both pairs, and I think the Bose do have the edge here. It’s a very close run thing, though.

The Bose seem to suck out the vast majority of background noise which makes them great for public transport, and especially airplanes. But I also realise that some people don’t like the strength of the Bose ANC effect.

The Sonys are a bit more subtle in this regard, but they still do a fantastic job of isolating you from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, including conversations you’d rather not be privy to.

In terms of sound quality, each pair offers something different. The WH-1000XM5 major in clarity and detail, while the Bose opt for a richer, more full-bodied balance. I think Sony’s extra musicality and precision just elevate them above the Bose, but which flavour you prefer will come down to personal preference.

So, which pair would I go for in the Amazon Big Spring Sale? My money would go on the Sonys, mainly because I think the saving delivers more bang for your buck and their all-round abilities make them a fantastic pair for most people.

If you really want the Bose, I would recommend holding off until later in the year when I think the price will come back down closer to its lowest-ever level.

