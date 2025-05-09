Sony’s class-leading WF-C510 earbuds have plummeted in price

The Award-winning Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds offer superb value for money even at full price, let alone when they’re on offer.

Which is why their current 29 per cent discount on Amazon is rather welcome news. Currently, the summer-ready yellow model can be yours for just £38.89 – a healthy £16 off the £54.99 RRP.

While not quite matching their all-time low of £33.65 from December last year, this still represents excellent value for money.

And if you prefer other hues, the white model is also discounted to £39.19, while the blue and black versions can be had for a still-palatable £39.99.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £38.89 at Amazon These compact, comfortable earbuds deliver excellent sound quality that punches well above their budget price point. With a solid 11-hour battery life, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an IPX4 water resistance rating, they're ideal for everyday listening – especially at this discounted price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

They deliver great sound with minimal fuss, offering solid, weighty, and driven audio with serious power behind bass notes – all while maintaining refined and subtle mids and treble.

Our testing also revealed a rare ability, at this price, to dig out emotion and detail from vocals and instruments, creating a musical experience that really connects with the listener.

In short, we found the WF-C510 to be a brilliant pair of buds with a bargain price tag, despite their somewhat basic plastic construction – especially as they come with several premium features not always found at this price point.

Highlights include multipoint Bluetooth (allowing connection to two devices simultaneously), IPX4 water resistance, and the ability to use each earbud independently.

Sony's Headphones App gives access to EQ settings, with nine different presets. Battery life is solid with up to 11 hours from the earbuds themselves, and another 11 hours from the charging case.

If you're looking for affordable wireless earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality without breaking the bank, this deal on the Sony WF-C510 is certainly worth considering.

Our only caveat is that if you want to aim a little lower, the five-star Earfun Air buds are cheaper at their full £29.99 price at Amazon, though they’re lighter on features and battery life, with no app for customisation.

Double your budget, and you’ve got Sony’s superb five-star WF-C710N buds, which throw in ANC features on top of a rich, full-bodied sound.

At more than twice the price though, they make the WF-C510 look like a cracking deal for those not fussed about noise cancellation.

