Save £160 each! Bose QuietComfort Ultra twin pack drops to £370 per pair – pick any colour you like

Bose's superb QuietComfort Ultra headphones have just received a devilishly tempting discount that's impossible to ignore. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones – which earned five stars in our review – are now available in a bundle deal directly from Bose that effectively brings the price down to £369.97 per pair, when purchasing two units together at £739.95 (versus the previous £998 price for a pair).

Best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal

While this isn't quite as low as the individual best price ever of £259 for a single unit (which we saw during Black Friday 2024 at major retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis), it's still a cracking deal if you (and a friend) are after a pair.

The bundle’s approach is particularly interesting: you can grab a single pair in black at the £369.97 price point; but opting for the bundle opens up all available colour options too, including White Smoke and Lunar Blue – for the same per-unit cost, despite the other finishes typically commanding a £30 premium.

Note that at the time of writing, both Amazon and John Lewis are also offering an individual pair of QuietComfort Ultras for £371.07, but only in black. The other colour options are still more expensive.

As for why you should be excited? Well, in our comprehensive testing, the QuietComfort Ultra proved themselves to be exceptional performers, delivering what we found to be class-leading noise cancellation alongside rich, full-bodied sound quality that is both hugely accomplished and entertaining.

The headphones particularly impressed us with their precise, punchy delivery and excellent dynamic capabilities. During our testing, they demonstrated remarkable versatility across various genres, from the atmospheric layers of U2's With Or Without You to the intense orchestral swells of Hans Zimmer's Mombassa.

Also noteworthy is their noise-cancelling performance, which we find surpasses even the highly regarded Sony WH-1000XM5 – no small feat given Sony's historical dominance in this area. The customisable ANC offers impressive flexibility too, allowing users to tailor their listening experience to different environments.

Feature-wise, these premium over-ears come equipped with aptX Adaptive support, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and Bose's CustomTune calibration for optimised noise cancellation. The foldable design is also practical for commuters, while a well-judged clamping force ensures comfortable extended listening sessions without earache.

Battery life stands at 24 hours with standard listening (18 hours with Immersive Audio enabled), and while this might not match some competitors, it's more than sufficient for most use cases. The inclusion of USB-C charging helps keep power levels topped up efficiently.

In short, for anyone considering a pair, these deals are well worth considering – this is, after all, an excellent opportunity to snap up what we consider to be some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones currently available. Happy listening.

